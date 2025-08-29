FHP: Dump truck slams into I-95 bridge, drives away; 2 southbound lanes closed

article

The Brief A dump truck with an excavator struck an overpass on Interstate 95 in Cocoa on Friday. FHP is now looking for the driver of that dump truck, which reportedly drove away after the collision. MAP: Scroll down to view a live traffic map with current crashes, closures, detours, and construction zones.



A dump truck hauling an excavator struck the concrete bridge of an overpass on Interstate 95 Friday morning, closing a portion of the southbound lanes for hours, and sending chunks of concrete to the street below, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP troopers said the driver of that dump truck then drove away from the scene.

The crash happened shortly after 12 p.m., near mile marker 205, shutting down at least two southbound lanes, causing miles of backups. Traffic was able to get back via one lane, a FHP spokesperson told FOX 35.

The cause of the crash is unknown and under investigation.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the driver of the dump truck or where it is, can contact FHP at *347.