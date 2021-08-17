FHP: Driver of crashed vehicle batters Florida trooper, flees scene

article

Law enforcement is searching for a male suspect after the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said a physical altercation occurred between a driver involved in a crash and a responding trooper.

FHP said that a trooper arrived at a crash on the westbound lanes of S.R. 528 at mile marker 25 at about 5:45 a.m. Tuesday.

They said that a car was located in the tree line and when the trooper approached the driver, a physical altercation occurred. The adult male suspect then fled into the woods.

Troopers have reportedly set up a perimeter and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office has deployed their K-9 and helicopter.

They said that the trooper was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Drivers are advised to use caution in the area.

This story is developing, check back for updates.