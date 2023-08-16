FHP: Deadly crash shutters Interstate 4 early Wednesday, slowing the morning commute

A reportedly deadly crash closed part of Interstate 4 early Wednesday morning near the theme parks. The freeway has since reopened, however, the closure caused backups so it is still slow-and-go through the area.

The crash was initially reported shortly after midnight on westbound Interstate 4 at World Drive (mile marker 62), according to the Florida Highway Patrol's website. It also listed it as a fatality, though no other details were immediately available.

The roadway reopened shortly before 7 a.m. Details on the crash have not been released. FOX 35 has reached out to FHP for additional information.