FHP: Camera captured deadly hit-and-run crash in Orange County

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) has released a video of a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened in the early morning hours of Oct. 18.

The FHP said the incident happened at 4:35 a.m. at Colonial Drive and Commerce Boulevard. A black passenger vehicle traveling westbound on Colonial Drive struck a white pickup truck, which overturned and struck a pole.

The passenger vehicle fled the scene without stopping, investigators said. Meanwhile, the driver of the pickup truck was pronounced dead at the scene.

While this was happening, FHP said that a second crash occurred. A van stopped in the center westbound lane of Colonial Drive to render aid to the pickup truck driver. An SUV traveling westbound was unable to avoid the stopped van and struck it.

"Troopers are looking for a black sedan with right-side damage," said FHP Lt. Kim Montes. "Witnesses tell the investigating trooper that the truck and the sedan appeared to be street racing prior to the contact and the crash."

Troopers ask that anyone with information about a black passenger vehicle should contact law enforcement at 407-737-2213 or Crimeline.

