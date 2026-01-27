Expand / Collapse search
Teen boy arrested after suspected ‘door-kicking challenge’ leads to family dog's death

By
Published  January 27, 2026 3:30pm EST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 35 Orlando

The Brief

    • A teen boy was arrested in connection to a suspected "door-kicking challenge" after a family's dog died.
    • A homeowner reported that her dog escaped her home after someone kicked her front door in.
    • A teen boy, 14, is facing burglary charges in connection to this incident.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A teen boy was arrested in connection to an alleged door-kicking prank that led to a family dog's death. 

What we know:

A suspected "prank" caused one Florida family to lose one of their loved ones: their beloved Yorkie, Spookie.

The Volusia County Sheriff's office said someone kicked open a homeowner's door – kicking the door off the hinges – and allowing the family's dog to escape. The dog, a Yorkshire Terrier, was later hit and killed by a car in the road. 

On Dec. 5, a homeowner came home to find Spookie, 3, missing. 

The dog's owner told FOX 35 she suspected her home was broken into because of a viral door-kicking challenge, in which teens have been arrested for committing across Florida.

"An investigation identified several juveniles who attended a party in the area that night and went out to play ‘ding dong ditch’ in the neighborhood," the Volusia County Sheriff's office said. A neighbor's security camera captured audio of the incident, the sheriff's office said. 

A 14-year-old boy from DeLand was arrested at school on Jan. 27, the sheriff's office said. He's facing multiple charges, including burglary and criminal mischief, in connection to this incident. 

The Source: Information in this story was gathered by FOX 35's Chris Lindsay. 

