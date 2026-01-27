Teen boy arrested after suspected ‘door-kicking challenge’ leads to family dog's death

The Brief A teen boy was arrested in connection to a suspected "door-kicking challenge" after a family's dog died. A homeowner reported that her dog escaped her home after someone kicked her front door in. A teen boy, 14, is facing burglary charges in connection to this incident.



A teen boy was arrested in connection to an alleged door-kicking prank that led to a family dog's death.

What we know:

A suspected "prank" caused one Florida family to lose one of their loved ones: their beloved Yorkie, Spookie.

The Volusia County Sheriff's office said someone kicked open a homeowner's door – kicking the door off the hinges – and allowing the family's dog to escape. The dog, a Yorkshire Terrier, was later hit and killed by a car in the road.

On Dec. 5, a homeowner came home to find Spookie, 3, missing.

The dog's owner told FOX 35 she suspected her home was broken into because of a viral door-kicking challenge, in which teens have been arrested for committing across Florida.

"An investigation identified several juveniles who attended a party in the area that night and went out to play ‘ding dong ditch’ in the neighborhood," the Volusia County Sheriff's office said. A neighbor's security camera captured audio of the incident, the sheriff's office said.

A 14-year-old boy from DeLand was arrested at school on Jan. 27, the sheriff's office said. He's facing multiple charges, including burglary and criminal mischief, in connection to this incident.