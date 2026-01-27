Vehicle stopped on tracks caused Orange County SunRail train crash, police say

The Brief One person was transported to the hospital after SunRail vs. vehicle crash. No other injuries were reported. Edgewood Police said a driver, who stopped their vehicle on the tracks, was found to be at fault of the crash.



One person was transported to the hospital after a SunRail vs. vehicle crash in Orange County, Monday night.

What we know:

The Orange County Fire Rescue Department responded to a reported crash on Holden Avenue in Edgewood, Monday evening on Jan. 26, involving a SunRail train and a vehicle. Around 6 p.m., a vehicle was hit by the train, Edgewood Police said.

A vehicle traveling east stopped on the railroad tracks as a SunRail train traveling south approached, police said.

The vehicle was in violation of Florida statute 316.1575, Obedience to traffic control devices at railroad-highway grade crossings, Edgewood Police said, and was found to be at fault for the crash.

Rail crossing lights and warning were activated before the train approached, police said. The train hit the vehicle on the driver's side.

One person was extricated from the crash and was transported to the hospital for treatment, the fire department said.

No other injuries were reported.

A crash between SunRail and a vehicle in Edgewood was reported on Jan. 26, 2026.

The train appeared to have several passengers.

According to SunRail, the train involved – Train P333 – was delayed 75 minutes for police assistance near the tracks. The scene was cleared by 9 p.m., police said.

P333 SB is delayed 75 mins and stopped. P334 NB and P335 SB are delayed 50 mins and P336 NB 30 mins due to the previous incident. Trains are on the move. Bus bridge has been cancelled. — SunRail (@RideSunRail) January 27, 2026

The gate arm at the railroad crossing was down and signage saying, "Do not stop on tracks," was visible.

What is SunRail?

SunRail is a rail service that transports passengers through Orange, Osceola Seminole and Volusia counties in Central Florida. The system operates 61 miles with 17 stations in these counties.

SunRail also offers free rides to and from Orlando Magic games at the Kia Center in downtown Orlando.

For more information about train delays or information, visit SunRail's official account.