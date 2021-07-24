FHP: 77-year-old bicyclist dies after being hit by vehicle near UCF

article

A 77-year-old Oviedo man on a bicycle was fatally struck on Saturday morning by a vehicle traveling on McCulloch Road in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

FHP troopers are investigating the crash that occurred just before 6:30 a.m. near the University of Central Florida.

Troopers say a 19-year-old man from West Palm Beach was driving eastbound when he struck the back of the bike and the rider was ejected.

The man later died at Oviedo Regional. The crash remains under investigation.