FHP: 64-year-old man killed in hit-and-run crash in Orange County

article

A 64-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run crash early Saturday morning in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers are now searching for the driver involved.

According to troopers, a vehicle was driving southbound on Orange Blossom Trail. The victim, who was not in a crosswalk, reportedly crossed into the path of the vehicle and was hit. Troopers say the driver left the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he died.

No information about the vehicle is known.

Advertisement

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call FHP at 407-737-2213 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.