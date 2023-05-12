FHP: 2 injured in 10-vehicle crash on Howard Frankland Bridge

article

A 10-vehicle pile-up Thursday night sent two people to the hospital and shut down three of four southbound lanes on the Howard Frankland Bridge for several hours.

It happened around 10 p.m. near milepost 37.

Troopers say nine of the ten vehicles involved had to be towed away.

Ten vehicles crashed on the Howard Frankland Bridge Thursday night. Image is courtesy of the Florida Highway Patrol.

The two people who were hospitalized suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The road reopened around 12:45 a.m.