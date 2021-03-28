FHP: 2 dead, multiple injured after crash involving van with 10 people inside on Florida interstate

Troopers are at the scene of a fatal crash on Interstate 95 (I-95) in Volusia County.

The incident happened on I-95 near mile marker 277 near Ormond Beach.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said that the crash involved an overturned van with ten people inside.

They said one child and one adult died at the scene. Multiple others were injured.

This story is developing, check back for updates.