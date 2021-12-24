FHP: 2 dead, 3 injured after crashing into Kissimmee hotel on Christmas Eve

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating after two people were killed and 3 were injured in a crash early Christmas Eve.

The crash happened around 4:40 a.m. on US-192 and Vineland Road in Osceola County. Troopers say a 2017 Kia carrying 5 people crashed into the Golden Link Hotel in Kissimmee.

According to FHP, the driver, a 32-year-old man, was traveling southbound on Vineland Road when it drove across US-192 and into the parking lot of the hotel. The left side of the Kia struck the building.

"Two passengers were pronounced deceased on scene and 3 others were transported to Osceola Regional," FHP said.

Two women, ages 31 and 18, were killed.

The crash remains under investigation and charges are pending against the driver.

