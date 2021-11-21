FHP: 1 dead, 2 seriously injured after head-on crash in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Troopers say they are investigating a fatal crash in Volusia County.
At 7:20 a.m. Sunday, the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said that there was a crash involving two cars on North Kepler Rd. and Periwinkle Ave.
They said that a vehicle had traveled into the northbound lanes of Kepler Rd. and struck the front of another vehicle head-on.
The driver of the car hit was said to have died at the scene. The driver and passenger of the other vehicle were reportedly transported to a hospital with serious injuries.
Troopers continue to investigate the crash.
