FHP: 1 dead, 2 seriously injured after head-on crash in Volusia County

Troopers say they are investigating a fatal crash in Volusia County.

At 7:20 a.m. Sunday, the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said that there was a crash involving two cars on North Kepler Rd. and Periwinkle Ave.

They said that a vehicle had traveled into the northbound lanes of Kepler Rd. and struck the front of another vehicle head-on.

The driver of the car hit was said to have died at the scene. The driver and passenger of the other vehicle were reportedly transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

Troopers continue to investigate the crash.

