Festival of Trees returns to Orlando Museum of Art

If 2020 has got you down, there's an event that's sure to get you into the holiday spirit. The Festival of Trees at the Orlando Museum of Art is still taking place but with lots of safety measures because of the pandemic.

Volunteers have been busy decorating trees and wreaths for the event. Christmas cheer is everywhere, at the Festival of Trees.

Jill Toole, president of the Council of 101 knew it was important to have their annual event, despite the challenges of 2020.

"We as a group wanted to make sure that we did not let our community down and we did not want to cancel. We wanted to make sure we would do this. Although it would be different, but it would be special."





This year, everyone must have a mask on, follow one-way lanes, and social distance. For the first time, people can also watch the festive displays right from home.

"This year we are available completely virtually and everybody can go online and you can see all of the trees, all of the wreaths, the gingerbread houses."

Guests will also get to see more art, in order to social distance.

"We cut back on the number of trees because we didn’t want it as full. And we also decided this year that we would make it a little different and make sure it was mixed in with the artwork."



The event takes place from Nov. 12 through 29. Tickets range from $7-$15 dollars. Proceeds benefit the museum. Find more information here.

