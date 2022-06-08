'The Wheel' at ICON Park to be lit in rainbow colors for 6-year Pulse Remembrance Week

article

ICON Park is continuing its annual tradition by lighting up its signature attraction in honor of Pulse Remembrance Week.

‘The Wheel’ – the amusement park's Ferris wheel – will be lit up in rainbow colors now through Sunday, June 12, according to a news release.

Sunday will mark six years since the Orlando community suffered a horrible tragedy. In the early morning hours of June 12, 2016, gunman Omar Mateen opened fire inside the nightclub, killing 49 people and wounding another 53.

ICON Park said it will donate $5 for each The Wheel ticket sold on Sunday to the onePULSE Foundation.

Riders of the 400-foot tall attraction on Sunday will also be offered a free ‘Orlando Strong’ hat.

(Photo via ICON Park)

"ICON Park is also offering a free commemorative photo with unlimited digital downloads from Magic Memories," a spokesperson for the park said in a statement.

The park is located at 8375 International Drive.