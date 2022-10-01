FEMA assistance for Volusia County residents: Here's how to apply

article

Volusia County has now been added to the list of residents who can get assistance through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) following the destruction left behind by Hurricane Ian.

Residents can apply for individual assistance through FEMA which may include grants to pay for temporary housing, emergency home repairs, uninsured and underinsured personal property losses, and medical, dental and funeral expenses caused by the disaster, together with other serious disaster-related expenses.

Individual Assistance received through disaster-associated grants are not taxable income and will not affect eligibility for Social Security, Medicaid, medical waiver programs, welfare assistance, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, food stamps, Supplemental Income, Social Security Disability Insurance or any other federal benefits.

How to apply for FEMA assistance if you live in Volusia County

Residents can apply online here, through the FEMA app, or by calling 800-621-3362 from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The county will also serve as a resource to help residents apply for FEMA assistance. Staff at six Volusia County public libraries will be available to help residents apply.

Staff will help residents at the following Volusia County libraries:

DeBary Public Library: 200 N. Charles R. Beall Blvd., DeBary

Deltona Regional Library: 2150 Eustace Ave., Deltona

Edgewater Public Library: 103 W. Indian River Blvd., Edgewater

Hope Place Public Library: 1310 Wright St., Daytona Beach

New Smyrna Beach Regional Library: 1001 S. Dixie Freeway, New Smyrna Beach

Ormond Beach Regional Library: 30 S. Beach St., Ormond Beach

FEMA assistance is also available to residents in these counties: