Expand / Collapse search

FDOT: I-4 to be slowed in Seminole, Volusia for deadly hit-and-run follow-up investigation

By
Published  October 16, 2025 8:25am EDT
Traffic
FOX 35 Orlando
I-4 traffic to be briefly slowed in Seminole, Volusia counties

I-4 traffic to be briefly slowed in Seminole, Volusia counties

Traffic along eastbound Interstate 4 will be slowed down along portions of Seminole and Volusia counties on Thursday morning so law enforcement can conduct an investigation related to a deadly hit-and-run crash a few weeks ago. Traffic will be slowed near Lake Mary Blvd., south of Dirksen Drive, and on the ramp to I-95.

Traffic along portions of eastbound Interstate 4 will be slowed significantly on Thursday by law enforcement, who is conducting an investigation linked to a deadly hit-and-run that happened earlier in October.

FDOT said traffic could be slowed to below 20 mph or brought to a complete stop for short durations between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Here is where traffic is planned to be slowed:

- EB I-4 near Lake Mary Blvd. (Exit 98)

- EB I-4, south of Dirksen Drive (Tr

- Along the EB I-4 ramp to Interstate 95

A spokesperson for FHP confirmed that the investigation was related to a deadly hit-and-run that killed three people on Oct. 4, including Flagler County Deputy Administrator Jorge Salinas and his wife.

That crash happened near mile marker 108.

5 dead in 3 crashes on I-4 across Central Florida over 48 hours

5 dead in 3 crashes on I-4 across Central Florida over 48 hours

Central Florida saw a deadly 48 hours on Interstate 4, with five people killed in three separate crashes across three counties. A multi-vehicle pileup late Saturday night blocked I-4 and claimed multiple lives. On Monday morning, an e-bike rider was killed in a separate crash in Orange County.

Map: Live traffic map

The Source: The information is from the Florida Department of Transportation and Florida Highway Patrol.

TrafficSeminole County SchoolsVolusia County News