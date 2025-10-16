FDOT: I-4 to be slowed in Seminole, Volusia for deadly hit-and-run follow-up investigation

Traffic along portions of eastbound Interstate 4 will be slowed significantly on Thursday by law enforcement, who is conducting an investigation linked to a deadly hit-and-run that happened earlier in October.

FDOT said traffic could be slowed to below 20 mph or brought to a complete stop for short durations between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Here is where traffic is planned to be slowed:

- EB I-4 near Lake Mary Blvd. (Exit 98)

- EB I-4, south of Dirksen Drive (Tr

- Along the EB I-4 ramp to Interstate 95

A spokesperson for FHP confirmed that the investigation was related to a deadly hit-and-run that killed three people on Oct. 4, including Flagler County Deputy Administrator Jorge Salinas and his wife.

That crash happened near mile marker 108.

