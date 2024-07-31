FDOT announces opening date for SunRail's DeLand Station

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) has announced the opening date for the DeLand SunRail Station. FDOT has been hosting train tours at the station and will begin operation on Monday, Aug. 12, 2024.

The station, which also connects with Amtrak, is located near the intersection of Old New York Avenue and Grand Avenue South, roughly three miles west of DeLand’s historic downtown.

DeLand SunRail Station

Residents from DeLand and nearby communities are invited to a train tour on Saturday, Aug. 3, from 9 a.m. to noon. During the tour, residents can explore the station and tour two parked SunRail trains. The event will answer questions and showcase how SunRail might improve daily commuting and travel.

"This is a wonderful opportunity for the DeLand area to tour the trains, get answers to their questions, and understand how SunRail can make their lives easier," said David Cooke, District Five Rail Administration Manager for FDOT.

Event Details:

Dates: Saturday, August 3, 2024

Time: 9 a.m. – Noon

Location: DeLand SunRail Station, 2491 Old New York Avenue, DeLand, FL 32720

When operational, the SunRail station will include a free park-and-ride lot with a bus drop-off area. Fares will start at $2, with discounts available for seniors, young people, and individuals with disabilities.

Upon arrival at the new DeLand station, passengers will have options to reach their final destination, including the VoRide rideshare service operated by Votran, according to SunRail. Bicycles are welcome on SunRail trains, and bicyclists will be able to travel to downtown DeLand and connect to trails near the station.

Visit www.SunRail.com for more.