FBI seeking victim emails in 2020 Election security matters

The FBI is seeking victim emails that may be related to voter intimidation and suppression matters.

Anyone who receives email correspondence that appears to threaten violence or retaliation related to the 2020 Election, is asked to report this information directly to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) or their local FBI field office.

Victims are asked to include their contact information, a copy of the email, and the email header which is typically hidden in the standard inbox view.

Instructions for accessing header information vary according to the email service provider, but can be located by searching for “view email header for (email service provider).” To confirm, the email header information is helpful information, but not required to submit a related complaint.

The FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) complaint form can be accessed at www.ic3.gov.