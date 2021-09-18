FBI announces search for Gabby Petito in Grand Teton National Park

The Federal Bureau of Investigation in Denver announced Saturday it will search the Grand Teton National Park for signs of a missing North Port woman.

Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito went missing while on a road trip with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie. Petito, 22, was last in contact with her family in late August when she and Laundrie were visiting Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.

The announcement of a search signals that investigators are working on the assumption that Petito might still be in the location where she told her family she was headed.

In a series of tweets, the FBI Denver office said the investigation into Gabby's disappearance was active and ongoing and asked the public to "maintain distance from any law enforcement personnel, equipment, vehicles, and their related activity," as they conduct their search.

If the public has any details concerning Ms. Petito relevant to this investigation, they may be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov or by phone to 1-800-CALL-FBI or 303-629-7171. Photos & videos may be uploaded to fbi.gov/petito. ow.ly/e42V30rUoiC

Police have confirmed that law enforcement has access to pings from Brian and Gabby's mobile phones, however, it's unclear if those devices were currently turned on and providing investigators with current location information.

The last confirmed sighting of Petito was when she checked out of the Fairfield Inn and Suites on Aug. 24 in Salt Lake City, according to reports.

Her mother said she last saw her daughter over Facetime around the same time that Petito and Laundrie were believed to have left Utah for Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.

Petito's most recent social media posts that provided a tagged location were made at Arches National Park in Utah.

Meanwhile, a search is underway for Laundrie, who was reported missing by his family in North Port, Florida, on Friday, September 17. They reported Brian having left their family home Tuesday, but he never returned.

About 50 officers from the North Port Police Department and the FBI canvassed the Carlton Reserve in Venice based on the family's assumption Laundrie had gone there, according to North Port PD spokesperson Josh Taylor.

North Port Police Department public information officer Josh Taylor said Laundrie’s family spoke with officers Friday night because they were concerned about the well-being of their son.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

