Man killed after car gets lodged under semi-truck making U-turn in Saint Cloud, officials say

A 28-year-old man is dead after his car ended up lodged under a semi-truck trying to make a U-turn in Saint Cloud on Tuesday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The incident happened on E. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway near Bradley Drive just before 4:45 a.m., troopers said.

The semi-truck – which appears to be a Publix truck, according to footage SKYFOX captured of the crash Tuesday morning – was driving east on E. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway – also known as U.S. Highway 192 – west of Bradley Drive in the left turn lane, according to an incident report.

The driver tried to make a U-turn, but wound up blocking both westbound lanes of the street.

This put the semi-truck in the direct path of a Honda Accord, which struck the right side of the truck, troopers said. The car ultimately went underneath the semi-truck, where it came to its final rest.

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene. The truck driver was not injured and remained on the scene.

The westbound lanes of U.S. Highway 192 are blocked.

This crash remains under investigation.