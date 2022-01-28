Graham Farms spraying crops ahead of Central Florida freeze

The FOX 35 Storm Team Thunder Truck made its way to Lake County where Graham Farms in Umatilla is getting ready for the Florida freeze.

Their top priority is protecting their peaches which are two weeks away from blooming.

"We have our water running using thermal energy and that’s how we will protect our stuff, said farm owner Michael Graham. "We have our blossoms out right now as you can see, and we have peach trees that are starting to set. Peach trees unlike other types of tree you get one shot at it. You mess this one up, you’re done for the year."

The farm, which has been in the Graham family since 1918, also has orange groves and grows berries. The irrigation sprayed over the crops is 72-degree water. It will keep them protected from the cold.

It will also ensure this "U pick" farm remains operational.

"If we lose this crop, this is our annual income, it’s done for the year, so it’s really important that we protect these crops, protect our blossoms, so we can have peaches coming up in April and May," said Mary Graham, Michael's wife.

Protecting the crops also ensures the farm is ready for their big Peach Blossom Festival in two weeks. It attracts hundreds of visitors each year.

