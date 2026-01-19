Fans gather for College Football Championship game in Miami

The Brief Fans packed Hard Rock Stadium Monday ahead of the college football championship between Indiana and Miami. Tailgating created a lively scene with music, food, and games, largely dominated by Miami supporters. Indiana, undefeated and led by Heisman winner Fernando Mendoza, faces Miami’s strong defense for the national title.



The stage was set Monday at Hard Rock Stadium as fans gathered ahead of the college football championship matchup between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Miami Hurricanes.

With the game scheduled for later in the day on Miami’s home field, tailgaters packed the parking lots early, creating a lively atmosphere filled with music, food and team pride.

Fans described an energetic scene featuring grills, DJs and games as crowds built hours before kickoff.

While Indiana supporters were present, the pregame scene appeared heavily Miami-dominated, reflecting the Hurricanes’ home-field advantage as anticipation grew for the championship showdown.

Why all the hype?

Indiana (15-0) is on an historic run. A program that played in a grand total of 13 bowl games in the 130-some years before coach Curt Cignetti arrived in 2024 is now on the cusp of an undefeated season and a national title.

The Hoosiers bring the Heisman Trophy winner into the game, quarterback Fernando Mendoza, who grew up within walking distance of Miami — fondly known as "The U."

Trying to corral him will be Miami pass rushers Rueben Bain and Akheem Mesidor, who have given offensive linemen fits throughout a 13-2 season that placed the Hurricanes one win away from their first title since the 2001 season.