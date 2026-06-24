Family recounts violent carjacking as suspect faces multiple charges

The Brief A family visiting Lake County says a man stole their minivan from a Clermont gas station and struck one victim while fleeing. Police tracked the vehicle using the family's cellphone, leading to a chase and K-9 arrest. James Siegfried faces multiple felony charges, including grand theft, aggravated battery and fleeing law enforcement.



A family visiting Central Florida said they feared for their lives after a man allegedly stole their minivan from a Clermont gas station, struck one of the victims with the vehicle and led law enforcement on a chase through Lake County.

Authorities identified the suspect as James Siegfried, who was arrested May 24 after deputies found him hiding in bushes near U.S. Highway 27 following a foot chase.

‘Could have been worse’

The backstory:

According to investigators, Siegfried jumped into the family's minivan while it was parked at a gas station and sped away, striking Victor Carrion as he attempted to stop the theft. Carrion said he suffered injuries to his head, arms and knee.

"I could have been worse," Carrion said.

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The family's cellphone, which had been left inside the minivan, allowed officers to track the vehicle in real time. Clermont police also deployed a drone as Siegfried allegedly drove through residential backyards and onto bike paths before abandoning the van after it became stuck in a wooded area.

A Lake County Sheriff's Office K-9 tracked Siegfried into nearby woods, where deputies arrested him. Investigators said they also recovered a handgun that had allegedly been discarded during the pursuit.

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Siegfried, a convicted felon, faces charges including grand theft of a motor vehicle, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, fleeing and eluding law enforcement, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The family recovered its minivan later that night. Court records show Siegfried is scheduled to return to court in early August.