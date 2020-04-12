Family of boy thrown off Mall of America balcony: 'One year ago today, a man tried to destroy our family'

article

The now six-year-old boy who was thrown from a balcony at the Mall of America is celebrating his recovery a year after the incident.

In April 2019, Landen was with his mother at the Mall of America when a man "looking for someone to kill" approached Landen and threw him over the balcony, according to court documents. The nearly 40-foot fall left Landen seriously injured with a long road to recovery. Donations poured in with more than $1 million raised online.

According to family updates, Landen returned home in August and as of late November, Landen was walking "perfectly."

In June, Emmanuel Aranda pleaded guilty to first-degree attempted murder and was sentenced to 19 years in prison. While it's been a difficult journey for Landen, he told his family he "feel[s] bad" for Aranda.

On Easter Sunday, his family posted on his GoFundMe that "miracles happen," and that at this time last year, Landen was still intubated and fighting for his life.

"My family is living proof that miracles happen. One year ago today, a man tried to destroy our family. I witnessed hate and sin in the worst way a mother possibly could. The only thing I could do is cry out to Jesus," family wrote. "My hope is that you take time to reflect on what’s most important. To feel God’s endless love around you with His message of hope and healing. Forgive who needs to be forgiven and know that Jesus died for you and rose again for your salvation. The message of love and hope that Jesus brought to the world is needed today more than ever. On behalf of myself and my family, we wish you and your loved ones all the Blessings of Easter."

