Family honors Tyre Sampson on anniversary of his death with snack shop, push for ride safety

The Brief Tyre Sampson’s family opened "Tyre’s Snack Shop" in Illinois to honor his memory three years after his fatal fall from the FreeFall ride at ICON Park. The shop features Tyre’s favorite foods and donates 10% of proceeds to the community. His father, Yarnell Sampson, is also advocating for stricter amusement park safety regulations and plans to expand the shop to underserved areas.



'Designed for children and adults to enjoy together'

What we know:

Monday marks three years since 14-year-old Tyre Sampson fell to his death from the FreeFall ride at ICON Park in Orlando. His family was awarded $310 million in a wrongful death lawsuit last December.

To honor his memory, they recently opened "Tyre’s Snack Shop" in their hometown of Madison, Illinois, offering some of Tyre’s favorite treats. The shop also has a community-focused mission, with 10% of proceeds going back to local initiatives.

A memorial site is pictured outside the Orlando Free Fall drop tower ride at ICON Park in Orlando on March 29, 2022. Tyre Sampson, 14, died when he fell from the ride. (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

What we don't know:

It remains unclear when a planned Orlando location of Tyre’s Snack Shop will open or what specific timeline the family has for expanding to other underserved communities. Additionally, details on the progress of a proposed safety bill to prevent similar amusement park tragedies have not been disclosed.

The backstory:

Tyre Sampson was visiting Orlando for spring break when he slipped from his seat on the FreeFall ride and fell 400 feet to his death. Investigators later found that park staff should not have allowed him to board due to safety restrictions. His father, Yarnell Sampson, has since worked to keep his son’s legacy alive while also advocating for stricter ride safety regulations.

What they're saying:

"You know, losing a child [is] never an easy thing, but you have to shed some light behind the situation," said Yarnell Sampson.

"Don’t wish this on my worst enemy. The sleepless nights, the headaches, the aggravation, the pain, the cruelty," he added, reflecting on his loss.

On the inspiration behind the snack shop, he said, "The Tyre Snack Shop was designed for children and adults to enjoy together. A family-friendly atmosphere [where] kids should have a free, safe zone."

Sampson also emphasized affordability, saying, "Kids could come up with four or five dollars. We can give them something to eat, right? They can be affordable and they can be full. That’s the goal."

Big picture view:

Beyond honoring Tyre’s memory, Yarnell Sampson is pushing for change. He plans to open additional snack shops in underserved communities, including one in Central Florida. He is also advocating for new legislation aimed at improving safety regulations for amusement park rides nationwide, hoping to prevent future tragedies.

