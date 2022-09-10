Family cat rescued from house fire in Seminole County

article

A family's pet cat is alive thanks to the quick actions of Central Florida firefighters.

On Friday, the Seminole County Sheriff's Office said its firefighters responded to a neighborhood in Winter Springs after a house had caught fire.

When they arrived, crews said there was heavy smoke. The only occupant of the house at the time was the cat, the fire department said in a social media post.

Photos shared online show crews resuscitating the cat in the home's front yard.

The cat was taken to the Winter Springs Veterinary Clinic for treatment and is expected to make a full recovery.