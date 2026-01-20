Family of woman, 70, who died after riding Universal's Revenge of the Mummy hires Orlando lawyer

The Brief A 70-year-old woman died in the hospital after riding "Revenge of the Mummy" at Universal Orlando Resort. Ma de La Luz Mejia Rosas, 70, died on Nov. 25. Rosas family is now working with Orlando-based civil rights attorney Ben Crump – who also represented the family of Kevin Zavala.



The family of a 70-year-old woman who died after riding "Revenge of the Mummy" at Universal Orlando Resort have retained a civil rights attorney to investigate her death.

What we know:

Ma de La Luz Mejia Rosas, 70, died after riding "Revenge of the Mummy" at the Universal Studios theme park in Florida on Nov. 25. Rosas became unresponsive after riding the indoor roller-coaster and was transported to the hospital, and later died at the hospital, according to the state's latest theme park incidents report.

Rosas family is now represented by Orlando-based civil rights attorney Ben Crump – who also represented the family of Kevin Zavala. Zavala died after riding Stardust Racers at Epic Universe in September 2025.

A general view of the "Revenge of the Mummy" ride at Universal Studios Florida. Credit: Josh Frigerio

Who is Ma de La Luz Mejia Rosas?

Ma de La Luz Mejia Rosas was described as someone who enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren at the theme park, Crump said in a released statement.

She expected a "safe and joyful experience. Instead, her family is now left grieving and searching for answers," Crump's statement said. "They deserve a full understanding of what happened before, during, and after this ride. We intend to thoroughly investigate the circumstances surrounding this tragedy and ensure her family’s voice is heard."

Nine incidents, three months

The backstory:

Rosas incident is one of nine incidents Universal reported during that three-month span.

Others included:

A 78-year-old man experienced chest pain after riding Stardust Racers at Epic Universe.

A 47-year-old man became nauseous on Yoshi's Adventure at Epic Universe.

A 41-year-old experienced numbness and visual disturbance on Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment at Epic Universe.

A 61-year-old man experienced lower back spasms after Doctor Dooms Fearfall at Universal's Islands of Adventure.

A 49-year-old woman experienced chest pain after riding Jurassic World: VelociCoaster at Universal's Islands of Adventure.