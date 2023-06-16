Fallen K-9 remembered by Florida sheriffs in heart-wrenching eulogy: 'She was a member of this family'

The Seminole County Sheriff's Office lost a member of their family this week – a K-9 named Cersei.

"Cersei was adorable, endearing, and affectionate, and she exuded charm and warmth that won the hearts of all who met her," the Seminole County Sherrif's Office wrote on Facebook on Thursday. Cersei was also described as courageous and tenacious as she worked hard to keep the community safe.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Seminole County Sheriff's Office K9 Cersei dies Thursday. (Courtesy of the Seminole County Sheriff's Office)

Cersei was a single-purpose narcotics detection dog that helped the City-County Investigative Bureau. Starting her service in 2020, she served honorably and was always loyal, deputies said.

When the pup wasn't helping keep the community safe, she loved playing in the backyard on her days off, according to a report from 2020.