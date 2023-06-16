Florida deputies save wandering ducklings trapped in storm drain

Wandering ducklings fell into a storm drain in Oviedo, but luckily Seminole County deputies were there to save the day.

It all went down in an Oviedo neighborhood last weekend, the Seminole County Sheriff's Office said. After analyzing the situation, the deputies sprung into action to get the ducklings back to safety with their mother.

"We think a momma duck made the call as her ducklings fell into the storm drain. Without hesitation, our Deputies worked together to get the ducklings out of the storm drain," authorities wrote on Facebook.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Seminole County deputies rescued ducklings in Oviedo. (Courtesy of the Seminole County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies used what appeared to be a fishnet to get the ducklings above ground as they were heard lightly chirping and quacking for help. One deputy was even seen hopping in the hole, determined to get them out.

After carefully taking the ducklings out of the drain, deputies then relocated the whole family to a safer location.