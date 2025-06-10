Falcon 9 Axiom-4 launch delayed due to oxygen leak

SpaceX has delayed the scheduled Wednesday launch of its Ax-4 mission to the International Space Station to allow time for repairs following the discovery of a liquid oxygen leak.

The Falcon 9 rocket, which was slated to lift off from Kennedy Space Center, underwent a routine post-static fire inspection when the leak was identified, SpaceX officials said Tuesday. The company said it is working to repair the issue and will announce a new launch date once the fix is complete and range availability is confirmed.

The Ax-4 mission, organized by private spaceflight company Axiom Space, will send a crew of four to the orbiting lab for a planned science-focused stay. This will be the fourth all-private mission to the ISS coordinated by Axiom.

SpaceX has not specified how long the delay might last. The company said safety remains its top priority.

