Face masks required again at Disney theme parks starting Friday

Starting Friday, guests ages two and up will be required to wear face masks again at Disney World theme parks, regardless of vaccination status.

The new rule applies to when guests are indoors and in Disney buses, monorails, and Disney Skyliner.

This includes upon entering and throughout all attractions. Face coverings remain optional for all guests in outdoor common areas.

Disney clarified requirements for park visitors before July 30, which are detailed below. For more on Walt Disney World's mask policies, visit their website.

Face Covering Requirements:

All face coverings (whether disposable or reusable) should:

Be made with at least 2 layers of breathable material

Fully cover the nose and mouth and secure under the chin

Fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face

Be secured with ties or ear loops and allow the Guest to remain hands-free

At this time, based on guidance from health authorities, neck gaiters, open-chin, triangle bandanas and face coverings containing valves, mesh material or holes of any kind are not acceptable face coverings.

Costume masks are not considered appropriate and are prohibited from being worn, in alignment with our existing rules.

Face coverings may have an integrated transparent plastic panel to aid in viewing the wearer’s mouth.

These face coverings should:

Be a fabric face - covering featuring a solid plastic panel containing no openings that is attached to the fabric on all sides using tight knit stitching

Meet all face-covering requirements listed above

