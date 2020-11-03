'Extremely dangerous' Hurricane Eta inches closer to Nicaragua

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) says Hurricane Eta is closer to making landfall in Nicaragua.

Forecasters call the system 'extremely dangerous' as it is expected to make landfall as a Category 4 hurricane.

"On the forecast track, the center of Eta is expected to make landfall along the coast of Nicaragua within the Hurricane Warning area this morning," the NHC said. "The center of Eta is forecast to move farther inland over northern Nicaragua through Wednesday morning, and then move across central portions of Honduras by Thursday morning."

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

The coast of Nicaragua from the Honduras/Nicaragua border to Sandy Bay Sirpi

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

The northeastern coast of Honduras from Punta Patuca to the Honduras/Nicaragua border

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

The northeastern coast of Honduras from Punta Patuca to the Honduras/Nicaragua border

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

The northern coast of Honduras from west of Punta Patuca westward to Punta Castilla

Eta is the 28th named storm of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

Hurricane season ends Nov. 30.

