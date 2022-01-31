Extra security at Orange Co. elementary school after social media threat

There will be extra security at Wedgefield School in Orange County on Monday after a threat to the school was posted on social media on Sunday. One person is in custody for allegedly making that threat.

On Twitter, Wedgefield K-8 school said the creator of the threatening post was arrested and is not a student at Orange County Public Schools.

In an update, officers say the suspect made the threat in reference to a school shooting. The person has been charged with written threats. The suspect also reportedly violated his home detention order.

They say officers will be visiting the home of another student possibly involved.

MORE NEWS: SpaceX to try and launch Italian satellite Monday night

Out of an abundance of caution, the district says the school will have "excess security on campus" to make sure students and staff are safe. FOX 35 News is working on getting specifics about the threat and the suspect.

School officials are telling parents to check their kid's social media pages and remind them that threats are not a joke and will be taken seriously by law enforcement.

Click here for the latest Central Florida news, Florida stories and local headlines.

Advertisement





