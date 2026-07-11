Extensive storm damage hits Ocala area with downed power lines, trees after storm

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The Brief Officials with Ocala Fire Rescue, Ocala Police Department and Ocala Electric Utility are working to help with damages in the area, according to responders. No injuries have been reported.



A storm in Ocala knocked down trees and power lines on Saturday, according to Ocala Fire Rescue.

The storm impacted the 1700 block of NE 24th Street, where officials with Ocala Electric Utility said a downed tree knocked into the power lines and impacted the electric system.

No injuries have been reported.

(Ocala Electric Utility photo)

(Ocala Electric Utility photo)

(Ocala Electric Utility photo)

OEU officials warned locals to remain away from the area as repair work takes place.

Officials with OFR and the Ocala Police Department also responded to the scene to assist.