Explosive device found during Florida traffic stop, no injuries reported: officials

A Florida driver was arrested Wednesday night after officials say they located a homemade explosive device during a traffic stop in New Smyrna Beach.

Explosive device discovered

What we know:

The City of New Smyrna Beach said a homemade explosive device was found during a tragic stop. This caused the eastbound lanes of State Road 44, between Old Mission Road and Myrtle Avenue, to be temporarily closed as officers investigated.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office Bomb Squad responded to the scene to investigate the homemade explosive device. (Credit: City of New Smyrna Beach)

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office Bomb Squad said it responded to the scene and safely removed the device for analysis.

Members of the bomb squad later reported the situation was resolved safely, and no one was injured.

Officials said the driver was placed under arrest for possession of drug paraphernalia.

What we don't know:

The City of New Smyrna Beach did not include the driver's identity in the news release. The FOX 35 News team has reached out to officials for more information on the incident.

What's next:

Records show the driver currently sits in the Volusia County Jail.

Officials said additional charges could still be pending for the driver.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.

