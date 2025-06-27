Explosion heard before Sanford home erupted into flames; cause under investigation

The Brief A Sanford home caught fire Friday evening after neighbors reported hearing an explosion. The residents were not home at the time and escaped injury. Officials say the house may be a total loss as the fire marshal investigates the cause.



A house on Orange Boulevard in Sanford burst into flames Thursday evening, leaving the home heavily damaged but sparing its residents from injury.

What we know:

A home on Orange Boulevard in Sanford caught fire Thursday evening shortly after 5 p.m., according to the Sanford Fire Department. Neighbors reported hearing an explosion just before the fire broke out near Lake Monroe.

The two residents were not home at the time, and no injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

The exact cause of the fire remains unclear. The fire marshal is still investigating, and it's unknown what may have triggered the explosion neighbors reported. No details have been released about potential accelerants, electrical issues, or structural factors.

What they're saying:

Officials confirmed that the two people who live at the home were not there when the fire started but returned to find the damage.

"She’s devastated. Obviously, I’m sure it hasn’t even sunk in yet," Sanford Fire Department spokesperson Sharon Gregory said of one of the residents.

What's next:

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the fire marshal.

The American Red Cross is providing temporary housing assistance to the displaced residents. Fire officials say the house may be a total loss.