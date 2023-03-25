Explosion at Pennsylvania chocolate factory leaves 2 dead, several missing

An explosion at a chocolate factory in West Reading, Pennsylvania, on Friday afternoon, March 25, left at least two people dead and nine others missing, police said, according to local newspaper Reading Eagle.

Footage from the scene shows emergency crews working at the RM Palmer Company in West Reading.

West Reading Police Chief Wayne Holben told local media that a large explosion destroyed a building at the RM Palmer Company in West Reading at around 4:57 pm local time on Friday.

Holben told reporters at least nine people are still missing.

A spokesperson from Tower Health said eight people were taken to Reading Hospital. One victim was transferred to another facility, two people are in fair condition and five have been discharged, according to FOX 29.

"I heard like a loud noise, like a roaring sound, then the house shook," said Liz Soto, who told FOX 29's Chris O'Connell that she still hasn't heard from a friend who works inside the factory. "She went to work, she's confirmed to have gone to work, but we don't know anything about her," Soto said.

The cause of the explosion was under investigation.

According to the company's website, R.M. Palmer has been in business since 1948 and currently employs more than 850 people.