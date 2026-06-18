Exotic South American parrots thriving in wild colonies on Florida's Space Coast

The Brief South American parrots are establishing colonies in Central Florida. The bright-colored birds are popping up more often in Melbourne. The birds were likely released as pets and multiplying in the area.



Exotic birds are thriving on the Space Coast.

South American parrots are popping up in Melbourne, catching local bird watchers completely off guard as the bright-colored invaders establish a permanent home in Central Florida.

From South America to the Space Coast

Local perspective:

The bright blue and green birds are blue-crowned conures. Members of the parrot family, they are highly intelligent, boast massive personalities, and can live up to 40 years. While they are a long way from home, wild colonies are being spotted with increasing frequency across Melbourne.

Local resident Cynthia recently spotted one of the exotic parrots just outside downtown Melbourne after its loud calls caught her and her husband’s attention.

"He heard it, and it was squawking a lot, and so he looked up and saw it," Cynthia said.

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When she returned to the area a few days later, she realized the single bird had found some company.

"They’re lovey dovey," Cynthia observed. "They’re like a mate and a pair and cuddling."

One of their latest hangouts is a tree on Vernon Place, but they aren't sticking to just one neighborhood. Flocks have also been reported along US-1 near Eau Gallie Boulevard, Wickham Road and even further south in Palm Bay.

How did the birds get here?

According to experts at the Brevard Zoo, these birds were never meant to fly free in Florida.

"They are a small type of parrot native to South America," explained Nicole Payne, Curator of Animals at the Brevard Zoo.

Because they aren't native, the big question is how they got here—and why they’re doing so well. Payne says the answer lies in the local environment and a few accidental or intentional releases.

"Once a few individuals find each other and establish a colony, they start breeding," Payne said. "And when the habitat is nice—which ours is for this particular species—then they will breed and thrive."

Exotic pet problems

Dig deeper:

The growing wild colonies are a visual symptom of a much larger issue: the challenges of the exotic pet trade.

"Very likely [they came] from the pet trade," Payne said. "They're a common animal in the pet trade, and parrots are a lot of work. People don’t necessarily know what they are signing up for."

When owners realize the sheer amount of effort, noise, and decades-long commitment required to care for a conure, some birds are unfortunately released into the wild.

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The Brevard Zoo actually houses one of these former pets—a blue-crowned conure named Zippy.

Wildlife officials emphasize that if you are struggling to care for an exotic animal, releasing it into the wild should never be an option.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) runs an Exotic Pet Amnesty Program. Through this program, pet owners can legally surrender non-native pets with no questions asked, and the agency will work to find the animal a qualified, registered new home. It is through this exact program that Zippy found his safe haven at the zoo.

If you are thinking about bringing an exotic pet into your home, experts urge you to do extensive research first to ensure you are fully prepared for the lifelong commitment.