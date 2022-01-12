FOX 35 EXCLUSIVE: Family of slain Ponce Inlet grandmother speaks for the first time since murder

Sitting together at a Ponce Inlet home, the daughters of Margaret Darlene Hindlsey open up about their beloved mother.

"I just can’t get it out of my head," said Cynthia Michaelis.

"It just doesn’t seem real," said Kathleen Pistole

The 89-year-old grandmother to six and a great-grandmother to 13 had moved to Florida to be closer to family and to have a view of the beach.

"She got to look at the ocean every day, and she talked about that all the time how much she loved her view," said Michaelis.

RELATED: Family of murdered Florida grandmother remember her as 'happiest and kindest person'

Darlene traveled the world as a teacher and missionary. The devoted Detroit Tigers fan taught children English through the bible and read books daily. She even kept a list next to her bed of people she wanted to keep in touch with from her journeys.

"She had friends all over the world because she rarely lost contact with anybody that she had a good relationship with," said Rebekah Pate. "People that she had met on her travels she would strike up a relationship and still be emailing these people."

Credit: Family of Darlene Hindsley

Darlene was in great health until a recent fall that led to the hiring of a caregiver. That caregiver was Micayla Yusco. Now the 22-year-old and her husband Tyden Guinn, 24, are charged with Darlene’s murder.

"I don’t think I’ve completely taken it in and accepted it yet," said Pistole.

"I got the phone call and I wake up early, early in the morning and the very first thing in my head is I replay the whole thing," said Michaelis.

RELATED: Ponce Inlet grandmother killed by woman who 'claimed to be God'

While the family waits for justice and rationalizes the senseless violence they say they take comfort in knowing Darlene is with her husband once again.

"She was a wonderful woman, and I’ll always be proud to know she was my mother," said Pistole. "I loved her."

Darlene will be cremated, and the family plans to hold a service on the beach.

Get the most up-to-date forecast, sign up for weather alerts, and view live interactive radar for Orlando and Central Florida.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest launch updates.