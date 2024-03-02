Ex-Florida CEO accused of wire fraud in relation to NASA's space launch system

article

A former Florida CEO has pleaded guilty to wire fraud in relation to NASA's space launch system, the Department of Justice announced.

Steven Lukens, 54, of Port Charlotte, was the CEO of Gulf Atlantic International Supply, LLC when they entered into a sub-contract with another company to procure materials needed for NASA's space launch system at the Kennedy Space Center.

According to the DOJ, Lukens submitted products that did not meet the quality standards and specifications. required under the contract. He fraudulently led the company he was subcontracting for to believe that the products met the required standards by submitting forged quality control documentation.

Lukens submitted 191 fraudulent quality control documents to the other company, including fraudulent certificates of compliance, fraudulent pressure testing certificates, and fraudulent test reports.

Gulf Atlantic International Supply in turn received $271,024 for the parts it submitted. Lukens has been ordered to forfeit that sum of money.

He also faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison.

His sentencing hearing is scheduled for May 22, 2024.