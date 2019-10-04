Ex-cop, wife accused of stealing from elderly relative

article

A former Port Orange police officer is under arrest, accused of taking advantage of his own family by stealing thousands of dollars from an elderly relative.

The State Attorney’s Office says Steven Braddock resigned from the Port Orange Police Department back in January when the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) was investigating.

Braddock and his wife, Mary, face charges related to forging power of attorney documents over an elderly relative, and then stealing more than $300,000 from them. according to authorities.

“Elderly abuse is very common. That kind of stuff happens all the time," said former neighbor Louie Gugliara. "To hear about a police officer doing it is kind of crazy.”

FDLE started investigating last year. According to the arrest affidavit, Braddock’s brother reported him. It goes on to state that, after Braddock and his wife got power of attorney, they sold their relative’s house and used that money to buy land a barn.

FDLE also says the Braddocks ran up the relative’s credit and debit cards to pay for trips, groceries, booze and a cruise but not anything for their relative. According to the affidavit, their loved one was living at Grace Manor, but was evicted for unpaid bills. The family member has since been moved to

Both Steven Braddock and his wife have turned themselves in, charged with forgery and exploitation of the elderly.