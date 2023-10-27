Everything to know about 2023 Central Florida International Auto Show: Tickets, schedule, cars, events

Hundreds of luxury, muscle, hybrid, electric, and 2024 model vehicles will be in Orlando for the 2023 Central Florida International Auto Show.

The four-day event will be held November 2-5, 2023 at the Orange County Convention Center. Here's everything you need to know about tickets, schedule, events, and what cars will be there.

When is the Central Florida International Auto Show?

The Central Florida International Auto Show will be held Nov. 2-5, 2023 at the Orange County Convention Center, 9400 Universal Blvd. in Orlando.

Show hours:

Thursday, noon to 9 p.m.

Friday, noon to 9 p.m.

Saturday, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Sunday, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

How much are tickets? How much is parking?

Tickets to the auto show are $7 - $15 per person and can be purchased at the convention center or through the auto show's website.

Kids (6-12): $7

Adults (13+): $15

Seniors (62+): $10

Military with DOD ID: $10

Students (under 21, with school ID): $10

This is a cashless event. Tickets can be purchased with a debit or credit card.

Parking at the convention center is $15 per vehicle.

What cars and vehicles will be at the auto show?

There will be hundreds of vehicles across the showroom from Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Ford, Jeep, Ram, BMW, Kia, Nissan, Hyundai, and others.

Some of the highlights include the Mustang Dark Horse, Toyota Tundra, Ram 2500, Dodge Durango, Toyota Tacoma, Jeep Grand Cherokee PHEV, Dodge Hornet, and Ford Maverick, according to a news release.

On Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, people can test drive vehicles, including the Chrysler Pacifica, Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid, Ram 1500 Limited, Dodge Challenger, Dodge Charger, Dodge Durango, Jeep Gladiator, Jeep Wrangler 4xe, Jeep Cherokee, Jeep Grand Cherokee, and Fiat 500X.

There will also be Mario Andretti's Formula 1 race car on display, as well as a collection of Model A's and MOPAR muscle cars.

Visit www.orlandoautoshow.com for more information.