Eustis police seek man suspected of possible abduction: What we know

The Eustis Police Department is looking for a suspect in connection to a possible abduction. Police released images of the suspect's car: a white Nissan SUV. Police said the male suspect attempted to get a pedestrian to get into his car with him.



What we know:

The Eustis Police Department released images of a suspect's vehicle in connection to a possible attempted abduction on Jan. 3, 2025.

On Jan. 3, police said a driver in a vehicle approached a woman walking in the area of East Pinehurst Boulevard and South Grove Street in Eustis, asking for a good place to get drinks. The driver then invited the woman – whose age has not been released – to get in the car with them – offering the woman $300, police said.

When the pedestrian said no, the driver reportedly got angry and the woman ran away.

An employee at a nearby gas station told FOX 35 a woman ran into the gas station on Saturday afternoon and asked to use a phone. She called her mom who then called 911, the employee said.

What does the driver look like?

Police said they are looking for a white man with short hair, who was wearing a blue shirt and glasses at the time of the incident. The man is believed to be between 50 and 60 years old.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding the suspect is asked to contact the Eustis Police Department at 352-483-5400.