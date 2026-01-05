Expand / Collapse search

Eustis police seek man suspected of possible abduction: What we know

Published  January 5, 2026 4:10pm EST
The Brief

    • The Eustis Police Department is looking for a suspect in connection to a possible abduction.
    • Police released images of the suspect's car: a white Nissan SUV.
    • Police said the male suspect attempted to get a pedestrian to get into his car with him.

EUSTIS, Fla. - The Eustis Police Department is looking for a suspect in connection to a possible attempted abduction. 

What we know:

Eustis Police released images of a suspect's vehicle – a white Nissan SUV – who is suspected of attempted abduction. 

The Eustis Police Department released images of a suspect's vehicle in connection to a possible attempted abduction on Jan. 3, 2025. 

On Jan. 3, police said a driver in a vehicle approached a woman walking in the area of East Pinehurst Boulevard and South Grove Street in Eustis, asking for a good place to get drinks. The driver then invited the woman – whose age has not been released – to get in the car with them – offering the woman $300, police said. 

When the pedestrian said no, the driver reportedly got angry and the woman ran away. 

An employee at a nearby gas station told FOX 35 a woman ran into the gas station on Saturday afternoon and asked to use a phone. She called her mom who then called 911, the employee said. 

What does the driver look like? 

Police said they are looking for a white man with short hair, who was wearing a blue shirt and glasses at the time of the incident. The man is believed to be between 50 and 60 years old. 

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding the suspect is asked to contact the Eustis Police Department at 352-483-5400. 

The Source: Information in this story was gathered from the Eustis Police Department.

