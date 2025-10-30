Eustis neighborhood evacuated after bridge breaks, possibly damaging pipe: Official

Some homes have been evacuated from a neighborhood in Eustis on Thursday night after part of a bridge broke, according to Police Chief Craig Capri.

It happened at Spring Ridge Estates.

Chief Capri said a piece of the bridge structure broke and fell, and hit a pipe. He said there is concern about that pipe, so officials have turned off the water to the neighborhood.

The neighborhood is being evacuated, totaling roughly 23 people, he said. No homes in the neighborhood are at risk of sinking.

The bridge itself is still operating and cars are able to drive over it, he said.

While the cause is under investigation, authorities said it's likely due to the most recent flooding from last weekend's torrential rains. One rain gauge in Eustis reported 19" of rain on Sunday. Several other areas received more than 12" of rain.