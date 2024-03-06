'Etsy' scammer drains $2,700 from Florida woman's Cash App account - here's how it was done

article

A Florida woman fell victim to a scam where the perpetrator posed as an Etsy employee before stealing $2,700 from the woman's Cash App account, deputies said.

The situation began when the 61-year-old woman from Key Largo realized she hadn't received what she'd ordered from Etsy, according to a Facebook post from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

She searched for what she thought was Etsy's customer service online and called the number.

The person who picked up the phone told the woman that the account she purchased from was flagged as "fraudulent" and that if she wanted her money back, she'd have to download an Imperious Remote Desktop application. This app allows someone else to control one's computer remotely.

The same person told the woman she had to send money to someone in her Cash App and then have the person return it. The "Etsy" employee claimed that's how the company would verify her Cash App account.

The woman complied, sending $2,700 to a friend who returned it. The only problem was that someone removed the money from the woman's Cash App account before she could redeposit it.

She called the customer service number back with no success.

A short time later, the alleged scammer called her back from a different number, with the woman quickly realizing she'd been scammed.

The incident is currently under investigation.

Etsy does not have a customer service phone number

Anyone looking to contact Etsy for customer service issues should be aware that there is no phone number to contact for Etsy support. The company's website has a contact form that consumers can fill out to get in contact with support.

Etsy warns customers not to call phone numbers they see online because they may not be legitimate.

Etsy will also only contact customers by phone if they have first requested a callback for support.