Epic Universe expansion filings point to large project in Dark Universe area

The Brief Universal Orlando has filed permits for a possible expansion inside Epic Universe's Dark Universe land. The plans call for a building larger than 70,000 square feet, though its purpose has not been disclosed. Universal says permit filings are routine, but industry experts view them as a sign the company is continuing to invest in the new park.



Universal Orlando Resort may already be planning an expansion at Epic Universe, weeks after opening its newest theme park.

Recently filed permits show plans for a large new structure within the park's Dark Universe land, according to public records. The project would be located in the center of Darkmoor Village, the themed area inspired by Universal's classic movie monsters.

Details remain unclear

Local perspective:

The permits indicate Universal is working with architecture and engineering firm Stantec on a building measuring more than 70,000 square feet. However, the filings do not reveal what attraction or experience would be housed inside.

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Theme park observers have speculated the project could be tied to additional attractions within Dark Universe, though no official details have been released.

Industry experts say the size of the proposed building suggests Universal has flexibility in what it could develop, ranging from an indoor ride to a live entertainment venue.

They also note that indoor attractions can help reduce weather-related disruptions, a frequent challenge for Florida theme parks during the summer rainy season.

No timeline for construction or completion was included in the permit documents.

Experts say filings signal continued investment

What they're saying:

Theme park experts say the size of the project suggests it will likely be an indoor attraction, a format that can help minimize weather-related disruptions common during Florida's rainy season.

"Their outdoor attractions simply cannot stand the Florida weather," said Tharin White of EYNTK.info. "When we have rain, they lose about two-thirds of the entire park."

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Fans have speculated the project could be tied to the classic Universal monster franchise, including a possible attraction themed to "Creature from the Black Lagoon," though no official details have been announced.

"I know that fans are really hoping for something ‘Creature from the Black Lagoon’-related," said Annie Wilson of Adventuring with Annie. "But again, this is just hopes and speculation at this point."

Universal says permit filings are routine

In a statement, Universal said permit filings are a routine part of park operations.

"We continuously enhance our parks, and permit filings are a routine part of that process," the company said. "We have no further details to share."