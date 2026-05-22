Epic Universe at 1 year: What's new, what's changed, what's coming

The Brief Universal Orlando is celebrating the one-year anniversary of Epic Universe. The park became the first major park to open in Orlando in 25 years, with Universal hoping it would help transform the resort into a weeklong destination. Epic Universe features rides, attractions, restaurants and shows across its five immersive themed worlds.



Epic Universe opened one year ago, ushering in a new era for Orlando's theme park landscape.

Universal Orlando's new park became the first major park to open in the "theme park capital of the world" in 25 years.

With the opening of Epic, Universal added new rides, attractions and shows inspired by familiar franchises.

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What is Epic Universe?

Epic Universe is the fourth park to open at Universal Orlando, joining Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure and Volcano Bay water park.

The park features five immersive worlds: Super Nintendo World, Dark Universe, How to Train Your Dragon - Isle of Berk, the Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Ministry of Magic and Celestial Park.

Celestial Park at Epic Universe.

The project was first announced in 2019, with construction beginning shortly after. Leading up to the opening, Universal executives said Epic was going to be a game-changer--the most technologically-advanced park the company had ever built.

The lineup includes advanced attractions like Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry and Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment, which both feature a mix of high-tech animatronics, projections and other special effects.

Other attractions include thrill rides like Stardust Racers, family-friendly rides like Constellation Carousel and two stage shows.

Stardust Racers roller coaster at Epic Universe.

Universal also put interactivity throughout the park, especially with the interactive offerings visitors can activate with Power Up bands in Super Nintendo World. Ministry of Magic also includes interactive wand experiences.

Epic Universe also has several restaurants offering a variety of food and drink options.

Own your own Kronos

Universal has released limited-edition merchandise to celebrate the anniversary of the new park.

Items include bags, T-shirts, spirit jerseys themed to Epic's lands.

Another new item is a collectible Kronos, a miniature version of the Kronos at the entrance of the park. It costs $600 plus tax.

Other merchandise visitors can buy include a limited-edition gold Power Up band.

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Lessons learned from the first year

Since the opening, demand for Epic has been high.

The park has 11 rides spread across its themed worlds. But the occasional technical issues can bring many of those rides to halt and cause hours-long waits.

It's one of the operational challenges that Epic is still working through.

Epic Universe leaders are working on it and making sure they give visitors more of what they want.

"We want to give them more of those things that they like, and so we start to lean into those things a little bit more and adjust the experience around what our guests are telling us each and every day," said Jeff Polk, general manager of Epic Universe.

Goal with Epic Universe was to make Universal Orlando a weeklong destination for tourists. And it seems to be working.

"A lot of guests coming here to visit with us, telling us that they're really enjoying the immersion of the product," Polk said. "It's really lifting Universal Orlando Resort as a full week destination. Those are all the things we'd hoped for, and so far it's delivered and then some."

When will Epic Universe be added to the annual pass?

Universal Orlando passholders can get access to Universal Studios and Universal Islands of Adventure with their annual pass.

But Epic Universe is still not an option.

Passholders can buy individual tickets at a discount, but many have wondered when they'll be able to add Epic.

The answer is still unknown. But the holdup likely comes down to capacity.

"We are always managing how many folks we have in the park, so what they experience can actually deliver something that they enjoy and walk out of here feeling really good about," Polk said.

What's next?

One of the biggest questions, besides when passholders will get more access to the park, is what's next.

Even before Epic Universe opened, executives said plans were in the works to expand the park. But still, a year later, no official details have been shared.

There has been plenty of fan speculation about what could be coming to Epic, with Legend of Zelda and Wicked being among the top requests.

Permits have been filed for multiple projects associated with Epic, but they don't contain a lot details.

Documents filed with Orange County show plans for a mysterious project that includes a 150,000-square-foot building on a plot of land near the Ministry of Magic.

And there are also documents for a two-level event space in the park.