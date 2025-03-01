Plane crashes at New Smyrna Beach Airport: Here's what we know

article

The Brief A small plane experienced "engine issues" and then crashed shortly after taking off from New Smyrna Beach Airport, officials said. There were two people aboard the plane: the pilot and one other person. First responders said no one was injured in the crash. The plane appeared to crash through a fence and flip over.



A small plane – possibly connected to a flight school – crashed and overturned Saturday morning near New Smyrna Beach Airport, according to the New Smyrna Beach Fire Department.

In a post on Facebook, the fire department said the plane crashed on the west side of the airport, near Turnbull Road. No one was injured, the fire department said.

A photo shared by the fire department showed the overturned plane, which had "Epic Flight Academy" on the red tail. It showed that the plane had seemingly crashed through a fence, knocking it down, before coming to rest alongside a paved trail on the perimeter of the airport.

FAA: Pilot reported engine trouble

The FAA said the plane, a Cessna 172, crashed shortly after the pilot reported "engine issues" after taking off from the airport. There were two people onboard the plane.

Epic Flight Academy

Epic Flight Academy is a flight school at New Smyrna Beach Airport. It was founded in 1999, according to its website. It specializes in pilot training and mechanic training, the website states.

FOX 35 has reached out to Epic Flight Academy for comment.