EPCOT unveils first look at brand new gift shop

Goodbye MouseGear, Hello the Creations Shop!

EPCOT is giving a first look at the gift shop that will replace MouseGear, as the park undergoes a huge transformation.

In a post on the Disney Parks Blog, Imagineers wrote: "Creations Shop features a bold, sleek design that creates a perfect showcase for the rich variety of items you’ll find as part of your EPCOT experience. It will be an open, bright, welcoming environment with huge glass walls that allow sunlight to pour in and make you feel like you’re in touch with nature even while indoors. We are using color, materials and light in new ways with some unique EPCOT touches that connect back to this park’s storied past while looking to the future."

In the blog post, Imagineers also said adjacent to the new gift shop will be an all-new Club Cool, hosted by Coca-Cola, which is expected to open this summer.

"This will celebrate Coca-Cola in a fresh new way, while keeping the fan-favorite experience that invites you to explore tasty drinks from around the world. This space will also have some new magic to bring the global experience of Coca-Cola to life for you," according to the post.

