Entrepreneur turns ocean plastic into face masks

Pollution in our oceans is becoming a growing problem, environmentalists say. Meanwhile, another threat is looming in the form of a deadly pandemic. Dylan Cross has a solution to both.

"Sea Threads is the first to make clothing from 100% certified ocean plastic," said Cross.

Cross, 24, turned his passion into a product. The former Florida Tech Marine biology student says plastic in the ocean is a major issue. His business called Sea Threads will remove that plastic and turn it into face masks. Cross describes the process.

"First, the plastic is collected from the oceans, secondly, it is organized into bails and broken down into tiny chips that can then be melted and extruded into a fiber, that is then woven into a fabric," Cross said.

He hopes his small business will inspire others to make the world a better place, one idea at a time.

"There is definitely room to make all sorts of products and out of materials that are going to inspire environmental change," Cross said.

Cross’s operation is currently in Central Florida and he is looking for ways to expand his business. You can learn more about Sea Threads online here.

